Adorable video shows police officer rescuing kitten from highway

Video courtesy: City of North Kansas City Police Department

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A kitten that found itself perched atop a median on a busy highway in Missouri may very well owe its life to a concerned police officer.

North Kansas City police officer Jason Smith was patrolling Interstate 29 on Dec. 20 when he spotted the kitten on the concrete barrier in the middle of the roadway.

It was quite the predicament for the cat. Cars were speeding by in both directions.

Smith scooped up the little animal and brought it into his squad car. The kitten felt right at home there, even accidentally setting off the siren. Then, it settled into the officer's lap and got some cuddling.

Smith took the kitten to an animal shelter, but he ultimately adopted the kitten himself. Too cute!