Police: 26-year-old woman stabbed after New Year's Day bar fight

MOUNT PLEASANT — A 26-year-old woman is in recovery after being stabbed in Mount Pleasant Tuesday morning, Jan. 1.

According to officials, officers were called to a Mount Pleasant hospital after the woman arrived with serious knife injuries. The stabbing happened in an apartment complex parking lot on Kinzie Avenue, just off Oakes Road.

Officials say the assault was not a random act, and that the victim and suspect were acquaintances. The stabbing occurred after a verbal altercation between the suspect and friends of the victim at a Racine bar on New Year’s Day.

On Saturday, Jan. 5, officers arrested the suspect, a 30-year-old Mount Pleasant Woman, inside a Racine laundromat near State St. and West St.

The incident remains under investigation by the Mount Pleasant Police Department. Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to call the Mt. Pleasant Police Department at 262-884-0454 and press option #4, or call Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330.