‘The Rock’ proposes workout, tequila shots with Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo in Twitter trade 

MILWAUKEE — Playful jabs on social media between Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo and celebrity Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson are gaining some viral attention.

It all started when Bucks player Pat Connaughton shared a video on Twitter, alongside Antetokounmpo, challenging The Rock by saying, “You may look stronger than us, but we think we both can lift more than you.”

Me and @Giannis_An34 making our own Iron Paradise in Milwaukee – 570lbs/260kgs… I think we topped your 460lbs personal best but we’ll give you a chance to match it here in Milwaukee @TheRock #StayFreaky #EyeBrowOnFleek #WhatDoYouThinkRock #ItsDoesntMatterWhatYouThink 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/LqB4qP0kpn — Pat Connaughton (@PlanetPat5) December 31, 2018

The video shows the two side by side lifting weights, apparently topping The Rock’s personal best of 460 lbs.

The Greek Freak is reportedly a big fan of The Rock and happy he responded to the video.

When asked if Antetokounmpo would have a finishing move in a wrestling match with The Rock, he responded: “I’d kill him. No, I’m joking. I don’t want him coming here being mad or try to kill me first — I’m just joking.”

Just hours after that video was posted, The Rock responded — and it was epic. In a tweet he said, “‘I’d kill him’ — Love this dude. It’s why he’s an @NBA beast & the Bucks are #1 in the E. But you don’t want this smoke, cuz I will slap your lips off into next week, son. And by that I mean, let’s just get a workout in and enjoy some tequila after.”

“I’d kill him” 😂👊🏾

Love this dude. It’s why he’s an @NBA beast & the Bucks are #1 in the E.

But you don’t want this smoke, cuz I will slap your lips off into next week, son.

And by that I mean, let’s just get a workout in and enjoy some tequila after 😂🙏🏾👊🏾. https://t.co/gZcElqPYLd — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 5, 2019

Maybe we’ll see a friendly matchup between the two here in Milwaukee.

“Hopefully we can get him to Milwaukee and get a workout in,” Antetokounmpo said in a tweet from the Bucks.