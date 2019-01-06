More than 80 puppies rescued from pet store fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DANBURY, Conn. -- More than 80 puppies were rescued from a burning pet store in Connecticut Thursday night, Jan. 3.

The blaze began inside the Puppy Love Pet Shop in Danbury. Responders were able to make it to the scene within minutes.

Some civilian volunteers -- a few eating at a nearby restaurant, and others who were driving by at the time -- also aided in the rescue.

86 puppies were said to be saved from the flames.

Fire officials say all the puppies were removed safely, and no injuries were reported.