× 1st executive order: Gov. Evers moves to protect state employees against discrimination

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers signed an executive order requiring state agencies to develop and implement policies preventing discrimination against people based on their sexual orientation and gender identity.

The move Monday, Jan. 7 on his first day in office was praised by Fair Wisconsin director Megin McDonell who said it “modernizes our state’s internal policies to make sure Wisconsin government employees are judged solely on their job performance, not who they are or who they love.”

The Evers administration will also create a model anti-discrimination policy.

Evers is also calling for the state to put standard terms in contracts saying that the recipient can only hire on the basis of merit and they can’t discriminate.

Another order Evers signed calls for state agency leaders to “recognize the valuable contributions of state employees, promote positive morale and foster a collaborative work environment.”