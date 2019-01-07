× Children’s Hospital is temporarily not allowing kids under 12 to visit patients

MILWAUKEE — Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin is temporarily not allowing kids under 12 to visit patients in the hospital.

A news release from the hospital includes the following statement from Mike Gutzeit, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin:

“To help prevent the spread of the influenza virus and other viral illnesses, and to protect the health of our patients, families and staff, Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin is implementing an annual temporary visitor restriction at both our Milwaukee and Fox Valley hospitals (as well as the Surgicenter).”

Effective Jan. 9, no child under the age of 12 will be allowed to visit in any inpatient care area. This policy does NOT include clinic appointments or emergency department visits.

Officials want to emphasize — this restriction only applies to visitors. Families with children under the age of 12 may still seek medical attention in one of our clinics, Urgent Care locations or Emergency Department. This restriction will be assessed regularly to determine how long it will be in place. Updates will be provided at chw.org/restriction.