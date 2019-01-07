× ESPN report: Packers offer job of head coach to Titans OC Matt LaFleur

GREEN BAY — ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Green Bay Packers have offered the job of head coach to Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur.

According to the Tennessee Titans’ website, LeFleur, 39, has developed under head coaches Mike Shanahan, Gary Kubiak and Sean McVay. The site says, “He spent the 2017 campaign as the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams under McVay. The Rams offense was transformed into one of the best in the NFL.”

LaFleur’s bio also reads as follows:

“Matt LaFleur joined the Titans in 2018 with nine previous years of NFL coaching experience. Most recently, he spent the 2017 season as the Rams offensive coordinator and helped Los Angeles rank first in the NFL in scoring and 10th in total offense. “LaFleur spent two seasons (2015-16) as quarterbacks coach for the Atlanta Falcons. While with the Falcons, quarterback Matt Ryan earned NFL MVP honors and the team earned an NFC Championship title. In 2016, Ryan threw for 4,944 yards and 38 touchdowns for a 117.1 passer rating. “He spent four seasons (2010-13) as quarterbacks coach for the Washington Redskins and one season coaching quarterbacks for Notre Dame (2014). “Following five seasons coaching in the college ranks, he began his NFL coaching career as an offensive assistant for the Houston Texans (2008-09), where he worked with the quarterbacks and wide receivers. “A native of Mt. Pleasant, Mich., LaFleur was a three-year starting quarterback at Saginaw Valley State where he guided his team to the Division II playoffs each season.”

"We challenge everybody to be the best version of themselves. That's preparing the right way and trying to get a little better each and every day." pic.twitter.com/6k0GYSMAtu — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) December 27, 2018