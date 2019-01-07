Looking for ways to shake off that cabin fever? Head to the Pettit National Ice Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Whether you're a beginner or a veteran on the ice -- this winter activity is cool for the whole family. Kasey spent the morning skating into the week at the Pettit National Ice Center.

About The Pettit National Ice Center (website)

The Pettit National Ice Center, a U.S. Olympic Training Site opened December 31, 1992. Since that time, the Center has provided a world class venue for U.S. speed skaters to prepare to compete at the highest levels internationally. Speed skating has traditionally been one of the winningest sport in U.S. Winter Olympic history, and the Pettit Center is proud to have hosted so many athletes on their path to success.

The same general location that the Pettit now occupies was the site of the outdoor Wisconsin Olympic Ice Rink. From 1967 until 1991, this outdoor spectacle was home ground for many skaters who strived for success in the world of speed skating. The 1970’s and 1980’s were highlighted by the achievements of Eric Heiden, Beth Heiden, Peter Mueller and Leah Poulos in both Olympic Games and World Championships. The most decorated was Madison’s Eric Heiden, who dominated the 1980 Winter Olympics, winning gold in all five speed skating races, 500m, 1000m, 1500m, 5000m, and 10,000m in Lake Placid.

The Pettit Center opening at the end of 1992 provided the opportunity for local favorites and the sport’s icons, Bonnie Blair Cruikshank and Dan Jansen, and their teammates to prepare for the 1994 Winter Olympics in Lillihammer, Norway, indoors. The 1994 Winter Olympics proved to be most memorable for these two very special skaters.