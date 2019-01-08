Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST ALLIS -- What better time to take up a new hobby than in the new year? Kasey spent the morning at Cream City Clay in West Allis -- where she's trying the pottery wheel for the first time.

About Cream City Clay (website)

Cream City Clay is a learning and development center for the advancement of ceramic art and design that: Radiates contagious creative energy

Promotes excellence in the field of pottery and ceramic art

Offers multi-level classes, studio memberships and private studio rentals

Includes additional art disciplines as the studio expands

Our studio offers students, teachers and studio artists the opportunity to grow artistically, wherever they’re starting from. We provide excellent instruction, mentoring and quality equipment in a professional working environment. Cream City Clay embraces these values:

Encourage each other Respect yourself, your studio mates and the equipment Leave it better than you found it

