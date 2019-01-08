Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Kevin Hart and Bryan Cranston talk about their new movie ‘The Upside’

Posted 10:25 am, January 8, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE -- What do you get when you take the star of "Breaking Bad" and one of the most successful comedians in the world? Gino recently sat down with Kevin Hart and Bryan Cranston to talk about their new movie "The Upside."