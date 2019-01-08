Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Speaker Pelosi, Schumer will give Dem response to President Trump

Posted 10:12 am, January 8, 2019, by , Updated at 10:14AM, January 8, 2019

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (2nd-R), D-CA; Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (2nd-L) D-NY; Rep. Steny Hoyer (L), D-MD; and Senator Dick Durbin (R), D-IL, exit the White House after meeting with US president Donald Trump to discuss the partial government shutdown, January 4, 2019 in Washigton, DC. (Photo by Alex Edelman / AFP)

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer will give the Democratic response to President Donald Trump’s remarks to the nation Tuesday on his proposed wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

An impasse over wall funding has led to a partial government shutdown, now in its third week.

Pelosi and Schumer have flatly refused to pay for the wall. They said Tuesday they will deliver their response to President Trump after his address at 8 p.m. CST.

President Trump says there is a security crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border that can be addressed only by spending $5.7 billion on a wall as a way to prevent people from crossing into the U.S. illegally.

