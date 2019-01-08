× Wanted: Tasty recipes from grandma for 2019 We Energies Cookie Book

MILWAUKEE — The dust has barely settled from the 2018 holiday season — and We Energies is beginning to collect submissions for its 2019 Cookie Book. For the coming edition of the Cookie Book, We Energies wants to feature recipes from grandma!

Submit a special recipe your grandma made and a cherished memory you have of baking with her. If you’re a grandparent who has a favorite recipe you make with your grandchildren, We Energies encourages you to submit your information, too.

Officials with We Energies are urging you to dig deep into grandma’s recipe box and share the cookie’s special instructions and your favorite baking memory at we-energies.com. Submissions will be accepted through March 1.

This is the 91st anniversary of the first We Energies Cookie Book. The 2019 We Energies Cookie Book is scheduled to be available in November.