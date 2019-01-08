‘Wisconsin I’m so impressed:’ Jason Momoa, star of ‘Aquaman,’ visits Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — It’s safe to say famous actor Jason Momoa likes Harley-Davidson — a lot. He may even like the Green Bay Packers? The “Aquaman” star got a taste of the Wisconsin life with a recent visit to Milwaukee’s Harley-Davidson Museum.

Momoa shared a series of photos to Instagram on Tuesday, Jan 8 from his tour of the museum along with a tribute to Elvis Presley — on what would have been the singer’s 84th birthday. Pictures include Momoa posing alongside Elvis’ 1956 KH bike and the famous Harley-Davidson Serial Number One — the very first bike ever created.

The actor captioned the post, “First off. Happy birthday to the king love u Elvis. Secondly I love u @harleydavidson mahalo for the amazing tour. It was an honor to make the pilgrimage to the Mecca and third Milwaukee you are amazing. Wisconsin I’m so impressed. The future is exciting another check of my bucket list #findyourfreedom. #cheeseheads #happybirthdayking. #harleyforlife Aloha j”

The tour didn’t stop there. Momoa also visited the Harley-Davidson Powertrain Operations factory in Menomonee Falls. The star shared a video of a row of engines saying, “look at all those beautiful girls. Yeahhh!”

No trip to Wisconsin is complete without a picture of yourself wearing a cheesehead and Momoa did not disappoint. Sporting, of course, a Harley-Davidson T-shirt, Momoa wore a cheesehead top hat in true Green Bay Packers’ style.

Welcome to Wisconsin, Jason Momoa. Feel free to stay as long as you’d like!