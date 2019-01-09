‘Be part of the solution:’ Sex trafficking survivor helps unveil new awareness campaign

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST BEND -- January is Sex Trafficking Awareness Month. To mark the occasion, survivor Emmy Myers along with Serve Marketing helped unveil a documentary and the "Your Suburbs Are Not Safe Awareness" campaign.

Myers spoke at Badger Middle School in West Bend -- and spoke about how she was forced into sex trafficking in her Hartford neighborhood.

"One person can and will make a difference," Myers said. "You have the ability to change what is happening right here in our nation; right here in West Bend, Wisconsin, throughout Wisconsin."

Myers told those gathered at the West Bend event that she was born in Milwaukee -- and her family moved to Hartford. Myers said she was very active in school. Despite this, she became a victim.

"It happened to me, it happened to my family. This isn't something that just happens to one person and then you wake up and the problem goes away," Myers said. "This is something that takes years to overcome; the trauma, the recovery process. But with people like you, I keep going. I keep perservering."