The new meat substitute might be fruit! See how to make barbecue jackfruit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Have you heard of jackfruit? It's being billed as the new meat substitute. That's because when it's pulled, cooked and seasoned, its texture is like pulled pork or chicken. People are using it in sandwiches and tacos. It's incredibly versatile because it has no taste and absorbs the flavor of whatever it is cooked in.

Easy Pulled Jackfruit

Ingredients:

2 (20 oz) cans of young green jackfruit in brine or water (NOTE: Do NOT get the jackfruit in syrup. And you have to get the young jackfruit, not the ripe raw jackfruit. I’ve found cans at Trader Joes.)

¾ cups of your favorite BBQ sauce

¼ cup of vegetable broth or water

1 tbsp olive oil

½ yellow onion, diced

3 cloves of garlic, minced

Hamburger Buns (you can also use tortillas or taco shells)

Ingredients to make cole slaw of your choice

Directions: