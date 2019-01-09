The new meat substitute might be fruit! See how to make barbecue jackfruit

MILWAUKEE -- Have you heard of jackfruit? It's being billed as the new meat substitute. That's because when it's pulled, cooked and seasoned, its texture is like pulled pork or chicken. People are using it in sandwiches and tacos. It's incredibly versatile because it has no taste and absorbs the flavor of whatever it is cooked in.
Easy Pulled Jackfruit
Ingredients:
- 2 (20 oz) cans of young green jackfruit in brine or water (NOTE: Do NOT get the jackfruit in syrup. And you have to get the young jackfruit, not the ripe raw jackfruit. I’ve found cans at Trader Joes.)
- ¾ cups of your favorite BBQ sauce
- ¼ cup of vegetable broth or water
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- ½ yellow onion, diced
- 3 cloves of garlic, minced
- Hamburger Buns (you can also use tortillas or taco shells)
- Ingredients to make cole slaw of your choice
Directions:
- Drain and rinse jackfruit. Cut jackfruit into smaller pieces by cutting it from the harder core to the edge.
- In a pan, heat olive oil on medium-high heat and cook onions and garlic until translucent. Add jackfruit and sauté for 5 minutes. Mash jackfruit with a potato masher or back of a spatula to “shred it” or break it apart. You can also use two forks to shred the fruit. Add BBQ sauce and water to evenly coat jackfruit. Cover and simmer on medium-low heat for about 20-25 minutes, stirring occasionally and pulling jackfruit apart as it becomes tender.
- You can throw the cooked jackfruit onto a sheet pan and roast in 400 degree oven for 10-15 minutes, so some strands get a bit burnt.
- To make sandwiches, place a scoop of the pulled jackfruit on the bottom of a bun. Top with coleslaw or any toppings of your choice.
- NOTE: If you’d like to make tacos instead, omit the BBQ sauce and use taco seasoning instead.