From CES 2019: Rich DeMuro checks out a laundry folding robot called the Foldimate. It’s expected to cost $1,000 when it’s available for the consumer market.
CES 2019: Laundry-folding robot
-
Best moments in Tech Smart 2018
-
‘Blade Runner’ predicted what life would be like in 2019: Here’s what the movie got right – and wrong
-
‘Incredibly successful:’ Organizers hope to expand Milwaukee’s Christkindlmarket in 2019
-
Munich Airport builds custom doors for world’s biggest passenger plane
-
Snacks on wheels: PepsiCo tests self-driving robot delivery
-
-
Sheriff: Couple sealed 35 cats in laundry baskets inside truck without food, water
-
‘We’re in a rebuilding phase:’ Spirited cheeseheads look to 2019 after disappointing Packers season
-
‘Can’t keep this up:’ 2019’s violent start has medical examiner’s office at double volume
-
‘New vision:’ Officials unveil plan to bring new life to Marcus Center campus
-
HAWS is teaming up with the Waukesha Police Department for a special calendar
-
-
‘Super blood wolf moon,’ 5 eclipses are among 2019’s major astronomy events
-
‘A cool vibe:’ Farmhouse Paint Bar and Cafe invites guests to unwind with crafting and drinks
-
FIRST Lego League Robotics Competition is a challenging source of fun for middle school students