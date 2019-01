× Developing: Portion of Highway J shut down amid law enforcement investigation in Walworth Co.

WALWORTH COUNTY — FOX6 News is on scene in Walworth County amid a heavy police presence Thursday, Jan. 10.

Authorities have a portion of Highway J shut down, and Franklin police confirmed they’re leading an investigation.

Franklin police would not comment further as to what was being investigated.

This post will be updates as we learn more.