Jayme Closs, missing since Oct. 15, found alive in Town of Gordon in Douglas County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BARRON COUNTY -- Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald reported in a Facebook post on Thursday evening, Jan. 10 that Jayme Closs was located and is alive.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office confirmed Closs was located in the Town of Gordon in Douglas County around 4:45 p.m. Officials say a citizen phoned in information that led to Closs being found. They also say a suspect was taken into custody in regards to this case a short time later.

Breaking: Aunt of Jayme Closs tells @Fox9 the 13 year old found someone walking her dog and ran to beg for help. This is possibly the tip that led the Douglas County law enforcement to find her alive. — Christina Palladino (@CPalladinoFox9) January 11, 2019

Sheriff says this came in as a "tip" about #JaymeCloss It was not connected at all to false alarm report earlier in the day in Walworth Co, Wisconsin that exploded on social media. Still shaking myself. Shocking news that Jayme is alive! — Paul Blume (@PaulBlume_FOX9) January 11, 2019

Just off phone with Sheriff. Says #JaymeCloss found near Duluth. MN area. He was overcome with emotion. Tells ne 1 suspect in custody. But believes more people involved. Family was told suspect name. But they don't know the guy. Press briefing tomorrow 10am in Barron #findjayme https://t.co/nM3byVujiD — Paul Blume (@PaulBlume_FOX9) January 11, 2019

I am told by Barron sources that counselors from nearby communities are on standby to assist students & friends with this shocking news #JaymeCloss found alive. #findjayme #FindJaymeCloss — Paul Blume (@PaulBlume_FOX9) January 11, 2019

The Town of Gordon is roughly 65 miles due north of Barron -- it is about an hour drive.

Closs has been missing since Oct. 15, when her parents were found murdered in their Barron, Wisconsin home.

The text in the above Facebook post reads:

"On Thursday evening the Barron County Sheriff’s Department was notified by the Douglas CO WI Sheriff’s Department that they had located Jayme Closs alive. "Shortly after this a suspect was taken into custody in regards to this case. We do not any other details at this time as this is a very fluid and active investigation. We will not be answering any questions or taking calls on this tonight.

"We are planning a press briefing approximately 10 am tomorrow at the Sheriff’s Department in Barron. We are receiving support from the FBI and WI DCI agents as this investigation continues. "We want to thank the Douglas Co Sheriff’s Department and agencies assisting them tonight. We also want to thank all the Law Enforcement agencies across the state and county that have assisted us in this case. We also could not have endured this case without the support of the public and I want to thank them for all the support and help. "Finally we want to especially thank the family for their support and patience while this case was ongoing. We promised to bring Jayme home and tonight we get to fulfill that promise. From the bottom of my heart THANK YOU! "This case has been very trying on the family so please respect their privacy and we reunite them later tonight." Barron Mayor Ron Fladten said Thursday night he hadn't heard any details about Jayme's discovery yet but was overjoyed at learning she is alive. "There was a lot of discouragement because this took quite a while to play out," Fladten said. "A lot of people have been praying daily, as I have. It's just a great result we got tonight. It's unbelievable. It's like taking a big black cloud in the sky and getting rid of it and the sun comes out again." As noted in the Facebook post, there will be a news conference about this case at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 11 -- in Barron. FOX6 News plans to stream that event. A $50,000 reward had been offered for information on Jayme Closs’ whereabouts. Just this week, a tractor trailer began traveling roads across the country — and getting the message out about the missing teenager.