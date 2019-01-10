ATTENTION SPECTRUM SUBSCRIBERS – CLICK HERE TO DEMAND YOUR REFUND.

‘It adds up:’ USPS to increase stamp, shipping prices as of January 27

Posted 5:33 pm, January 10, 2019, by , Updated at 05:55PM, January 10, 2019

Cathy Carton

MILWAUKEE -- Mailing letters and shipping packages will be more expensive as of Jan. 27.

She might be old-fashioned, but Cathy Carton loves to mail letters and cards. She sends them out to around 30 friends and family members every holiday.

"I just like to let my friends and family know that I'm thinking of them at the holidays," said Carton.

She might have to reconsider that tradition, with the cost of a "Forever" stamp set to increase by five cents.

SAN FRANCISCO - MAY 11: A brochure with information on the "forever" stamp is displayed on a counter at a post office May 11, 2009 in San Francisco, California. The price of a first class postage stamp is increasing two cents to 44 cents today as the US Postal Service struggles with rising operational costs. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Ken Creig

"Five cents times 30 is a lot of money when you're on a fixed income," said Carton.

The United States Postal Service (USPS) is increasing prices after suffering a net loss of almost $4 billion during the 2018 fiscal year. While USPS officials said they're hopeful the change will help business, it'll hurt Ken Creig's business. He sells items on eBay.

"You got to budget, and all of a sudden you get hit with all these extra little charges. It adds up," said Carton.

Carton said he normally offers free shipping, but after the increase, he might need to add a fee.

WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 15: One of many holiday packages waits to be sorted for shipment at the Friendship Station U.S. Post Office in Washington, DC Monday, December 15, 2003. The 20016 zip code post office is traditionally one of the busiest in the DC area. December 15 is statistically one of the busiest days for package drop off at the USPS. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images)

"I'm going to have to add something into that just to make up the money," said Carton.

USPS officials said part of the problem is the rising cost of health care for retirees.

The price increase goes into affect Jan. 27.

CLICK HERE to learn more, including a complete breakdown of the mailing and shipping increases.