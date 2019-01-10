× Maker of Marlboro wants to end cigarettes

One tobacco giant hopes to stop making cigarettes entirely.

Philip Morris International is the company behind Marlboro and other large brands.

They say they want to phase out the manufacturing of cigarettes and move into smoke-free products.

Their new focus will be on the “IQOS,” a device which heats tobacco instead of burning it.

The company claims the product has the potential to quote, “reduce the number of noxious chemicals found in cigarette smoke by 95 percent.” Research is still being done on the claim.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says tobacco use causes nearly six million deaths globally per year.