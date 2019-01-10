MCTS bus driver helps baby boy found wandering alone on freeway overpass

MILWAUKEE — A bus driver for Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) is being hailed for rescuing a baby found wandering the streets alone on the city’s south side — and the entire episode was captured on camera.

MCTS officials say just before 8 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 22 a bus driver spotted something shocking in front of her bus — a baby boy wandering alone on a freeway overpass near 4th and Mitchell in Milwaukee. The child was barefoot — and wearing just a onesie and diaper.

PHOTO GALLERY

The driver stopped her bus, ran across the street, and picked up the child. The baby was unharmed. The driver called authorities — and the child fell asleep in her arms as they arrived on the scene.

Police say the boy had been left outside by his mother, who may have been suffering from a mental health crisis. Authorities eventually reunited the boy with his father.

This is the ninth lost or missing child found by MCTS Drivers in recent years.

MCTS plans to hold a news conference at 1:15 p.m. on Thursday to talk about this incident. FOX6 News plans to stream that event.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video