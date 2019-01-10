ATTENTION SPECTRUM SUBSCRIBERS – CLICK HERE TO DEMAND YOUR REFUND.

Recreate a classic: Check out ‘Elf Jr.’ the musical at the Cedarburg Performing Arts Center

Posted 10:29 am, January 10, 2019, by

CEDARBURG -- Brian Kramp spent the morning previewing this weekend's performance of Elf Jr. by the North Shore Academy of the Arts at the Cedarburg Performing Arts Center. The musical is based on the beloved holiday film. This comedy follows Buddy the Elf in his quest to find his true identity.