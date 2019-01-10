Steak with ginger plum barbecue sauce: Start the new year off with a well-balanced meal

MILWAUKEE -- Start the new year off with a well-balanced meal. Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp to share a recipe that will keep you on track this new year.
Steak with Ginger Plum Barbecue Sauce
Ingredients
- 1 beef Top Round Steak, cut 3/4 inch thick (about 1 pound)
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
- 2 cups thinly sliced carrots
- 3 cups fresh pea pods, strings removed
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- Salt and black pepper
- 3 cups hot cooked jasmine rice, prepared without butter or salt
- Chopped fresh cilantro
Marinade:
- 1/2 cup prepared plum sauce
- 2 tablespoons minced fresh ginger
- 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce
- 2 tablespoons ketchup
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- 1 tablespoon brown sugar
- 1/4 teaspoon ground red pepper
Instructions
- Combine marinade ingredients in small bowl. Place beef steak and 1/2 cup marinade in food-safe plastic bag; turn steak to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 6 hours or as long as overnight, turning occasionally. Cover and reserve remaining marinade in refrigerator.
- Remove steak from marinade; discard marinade. Place steak on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 10 to 11 minutes (over medium heat on prepared gas grill, times remain the same) for medium rare (145°F) doneness, turning occasionally and basting with some of the reserved marinade during last 2 to 3 minutes of grilling. (Do not overcook) Remove; keep warm.
- Heat oil in large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add carrots; stir-fry 5 minutes. Add pea pods and garlic; stir-fry 2 minutes.
- Carve steak into thin slices. Season with salt and black pepper, as desired. Place remaining marinade in small saucepan; heat until warm. Serve with steak, vegetables and rice. Garnish with cilantro, if desired.Recipe and photo as seen in The Healthy Beef Cookbook, published by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt