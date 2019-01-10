Steak with ginger plum barbecue sauce: Start the new year off with a well-balanced meal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Start the new year off with a well-balanced meal. Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp to share a recipe that will keep you on track this new year.

Steak with Ginger Plum Barbecue Sauce

Ingredients

1 beef Top Round Steak, cut 3/4 inch thick (about 1 pound)

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

2 cups thinly sliced carrots

3 cups fresh pea pods, strings removed

1 clove garlic, minced

Salt and black pepper

3 cups hot cooked jasmine rice, prepared without butter or salt

Chopped fresh cilantro

Marinade:

1/2 cup prepared plum sauce

2 tablespoons minced fresh ginger

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons soy sauce

2 tablespoons ketchup

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1/4 teaspoon ground red pepper

Instructions