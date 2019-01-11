× 1 dead, 1 taken to hospital by Flight for Life following crash in Dodge County

DODGE COUNTY — One person is dead and another was flown by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital following a crash late Thursday night, Jan. 10 on I-41 near State Highway 28 in Dodge County.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 11:59 p.m. officials were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 41 near STH 28 in the Township of Lomira.

The preliminary investigation shows a silver Ford pickup truck was northbound in the southbound lanes of I-41 when it struck a southbound Peterbilt Semi that was in the right lane.

The driver of the Ford pickup was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dodge County Medical Examiner. The name of the driver is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. There were no other occupants in the vehicle.

The Peterbilt driver was injured in the crash, sustained non-life threatening injuries and was flown by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital. The name of the driver is being withheld at this time.

The southbound lanes of I-41 were closed for approximately five hours and 20 minutes — but are now now. The northbound lanes of I-41 were closed for approximately one hour and ten minutes while Flight for Life was on the ground.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Dodge County Crash Investigation Team.

Assisting at the scene was Dodge County Medical Examiner, Dodge County Highway Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, DCERT, Lomira Fire Department, Theresa Fire Department, Theresa EMS, Fond Du Lac Paramedics, and Flight for Life.