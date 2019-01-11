× 27-year-old man dies after striking back of semi in Ozaukee County

OZAUKEE COUNTY — A 27-year-old man from Aurora, Illinois died Friday morning, Jan. 11 in a crash involving a semi in Ozaukee County. It happened around 5 a.m. on State Highway 57 near Jay Road in the Town of Fredonia.

According to the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office, the crash investigation revealed that a semi tanker hauling waste water, operated by a 63-year-old man from Random Lake, turned southbound onto STH 57 from Jay Road. At that time, a red sprinter van, operated by a 27-year-old man from Aurora, Illinois, struck the back of the semi.

The driver of the van died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. The victim’s name is being withheld pending family notification.

The southbound lanes of STH 57 have been closed since the accident occurred. It is anticipated that the road will be reopened soon.

The incident is under investigation by the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol is assisting.