Cabin’s ownership, where Jayme Closs was apparently held, changed days after abduction

BARRON COUNTY — Ownership of a remote cabin where a Wisconsin teenager was apparently held during a nearly 3-month disappearance passed to a credit union soon after the girl’s abduction.

Records show that defendant Jake Thomas Patterson’s father transferred the title of the cabin near Gordon to Superior Choice Credit Union on Oct. 23, eight days after the Oct. 15 attack at the Closs family’s home near Barron, which is about 60 miles (100 kilometers) south of Gordon. It was appraised at $79,300.

The circumstances of the transfer weren’t clear. The credit union didn’t immediately return calls seeking comment Friday and The Associated Press couldn’t find a working phone listing for Patterson’s father, Patrick Patterson.

Jake Patterson was arrested Thursday after authorities say 13-year-old Jayme Closs managed to escape from the cabin and approach a neighbor, who sought help. Authorities believe he killed Jayme’s parents to abduct her. He is jailed on homicide and kidnapping charges. Jail records don’t list an attorney for him.