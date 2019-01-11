× GE Appliances wants to hire your grandma part-time, offers $50K salary

MILWAUKEE — GE Appliances is looking to hire someone’s grandmother.

The company’s “Great American Grandma” will be hired part-time for a 10–15 hours per month — and be expected to share the secrets of great recipes — of food, fun and family.

But GE Appliances isn’t just looking for any grandma. Here are the qualities being sought as described on the company’s website:

“We’re seeking a big-hearted, age-defying, lives-life-to-the-fullest and brings-out-the-best-in-everyone kind of Grandma. A Grandma who can make us laugh and doesn’t need a cookbook to whip up hundreds of delicious recipes. A Grandma who believes in tradition but is anything but traditional. Our type of Grandma understands that culture is passed on through shared moments and traditions, and won’t take “no” for an answer when asking you if you’re hungry.”

CLICK HERE to learn more — and apply.