Jayme Closs reunited with her aunt, photo of 2 shared on Facebook

BARRON — 13-year-old Jayme Closs was reunited with her aunt on Friday afternoon, Jan. 11 — and was expected to meet with other family members on Friday evening. The picture below of Jayme and her aunt was shared on the “Healing for Jayme Closs” Facebook page.

“Jayme is talking. She communicated with our team up there,” Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said on Friday. “Jayme is the hero in this case.”

Officials say Closs is doing well after having been missing from the Barron area since Oct. 15.

A GoFundMe account has been established by her family to help Jayme with her future care.