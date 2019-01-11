Looking for a prom dress? Check out this year’s top trends at Amelishan Prom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUBERTUS -- Believe it or not -- gals and guys are already flocking to local boutiques to pick out their prom attire. Kasey spent the morning at Amelishan Prom -- a family owned boutique in Hubertus -- to check out this year's top trends.

About Amelishan Prom (website)

Amelishan Prom is the Milwuakee Area's Largest Prom Shop, serving Prom ladies from all over Milwaukee, Madison WI, Hartford, West Bend, Slinger and more. The selection below is a small sample of prom dresses in store from Sherri Hill, Morilee, Mac Duggal, Dave and Johnny, and more.

This month, Amelishan Prom is partnering with The Washington County Humane Society. Starting Friday, Jan. 11 through Thursday, Jan. 31 -- $15 will be donated to the nonprofit for every prom dress purchased at Amelishan. Customers may also drop off a donation for The Washington County Humane Society at the bridal and prom shop -- located at 1329 HWY 175 in Hubertus.