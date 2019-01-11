Man seriously injured after crash near 43rd and Good Hope in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a serious crash that happened near 43rd and Good Hope Road around midnight.

According to police, a 19-year-old man was was operating a Chevy Blazer west on Good Hope when he collided with a Chevy Impala that was traveling south on N. 43rd Street.

The driver of the Blazer was seriously injured. He was treated on the scene and taken to a local hospital.

The driver of the Impala , a 33-year-old man, received minor injuries.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing.