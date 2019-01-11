Missing for 88 days, Barron welcomes Jayme Closs home: ‘She’s part of our community’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BARRON COUNTY -- Jayme Closs, 13, is back in the care of her family after disappearing for nearly three months. Her story not only captured the hearts of her community but of people from all over the world.

"I was part of the search," said Lawrence Lyste, Barron resident.

It's an overwhelming feeling of joy the small City of Barron can't hide.

"Last night when I'm too emotional... it was great," Lyste said.

Everywhere you look, signs welcome home a daughter many prayed would one day return.

"The community was not going to let go of this. You know? They were just going to stick with we're going to find Jayme," said Sharon Masek, Barron resident.

Jayme was kidnapped following the murder of her parents in October of 2018. She was missing for a total of 88 days before she broke free Thursday, Jan. 10.

Authorities say she was held captive in a cabin in a wooded area about an hour from her home. Jake Patterson, 21 -- from the Town of Gordon -- faces charges of kidnapping and murder.

"I'm very thankful that Jayme herself kept the hope and found a way to escape and is going to back with her family," said Michelle Bradshaw, resident of Barron.

The 13-year-old was released from the hospital and reunited with her family.

"It feels like Jayme is part of my family too because she's captured my heart," said an advocate missing persons.

An advocate for the missing in Texas, who wishes to not be identified, started the Facebook page "Healing for Jayme Closs" to help in the search. She tells us over the phone how Jayme's story has captured the hearts of people across the country and around the world.

"People in Dubai, people in Australia, people in Ireland," the advocate said.

In Jayme's hometown, the signs are everywhere; a small community is once again made whole.

"Jayme is ours she's part of our community," Masek said.

A community fundraiser on Facebook was launched Friday morning, made with permission from Jayme's family. It's goal was $10,000 and by 5 p.m., it surpassed the goal and donations are still being made.

A GoFundMe account has also been established by her family to help Jayme with her future care.