43-year-old Franklin man in custody for homicide, human remains found in burn pit

EAST TROY — A 43-year-old Franklin resident and business owner has been taken into custody for first degree intentional homicide, officials say. The arrest is related to an arson investigation being conducted by the Milwaukee Police Department that led to a report of two missing persons.

Officials say it has been determined the suspect that was arrested is connected to the disappearance of two people. Evidence led to a farm-house and land which the suspect leased for hunting located along County Road J in the town of East Troy.

Upon executing a search warrant at the East Troy property, a burn pit was located which contained human remains. Officials are now in the process of identifying who the remains belong to.

Charges against the suspect are pending in multiple jurisdictions.

Investigators from Franklin are working law enforcement partners from the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the Milwaukee Police Department, the Town of East Troy Police Department and the Waukesha County Medical Examiners Office.

Officials say there is no danger to the public at this time.

42.785292 -88.405096