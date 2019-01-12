Flight from Wisconsin: Case of Spotted Cow is precious cargo at Milwaukee’s Mitchell Airport

MILWAUKEE — You know you’re from Wisconsin when… a case of beer is checked luggage on a departing flight out of Milwaukee.
Packed up and ready to fly, Mitchell International Airport shared a photo of a case of Spotted Cow on a luggage runway.
The photo, which appears to have been taken back on Dec. 26 by Instagram user bjkaminski, may have been a Christmas present for a Wisconsin visitor.
Spotted Cow beer is brewed in Wisconsin and can only be purchased in-state.
The precious cargo appeared to be securely wrapped in packaging tape to ensure its safe trip.
Cheers!
