Sandy Hook shooting victims’ families win lawsuit against InfoWars, Alex Jones

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Connecticut judge has ruled that families of the victims killed in the Sandy Hook school shooting can review the financial documents of the conspiracy theory site Infowars that called the shooting a hoax.

Six Newtown families filed a lawsuit in April against Infowars publisher and owner Alex Jones, accusing him of subjecting them to harassment and death threats from his followers. A judge on Friday granted the families’ discovery requests, allowing them to access the website’s internal marketing and financial documents.

The plaintiffs include the parents of four of the children killed at the Newtown school in 2012. Also suing are relatives of two slain educators.

ABC News reports Jones’ lawyer did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Jones has previously sought to dismiss the lawsuit.