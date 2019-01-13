Boom! Crews demolish Bradley Center roof using ‘shape charges’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Bradley Center roof was demolished by construction crews at precisely 9:02 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 13. Those crews have been slowly deconstructing the 30-year-old building piece by piece.

For the crowds that gathered in downtown Milwaukee to see the demolition in person -- it did not disappoint.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's no official word yet on what the future holds for the Bradley Center site, which is located right next to the freshly-minted Fiserv Forum. Of course, that means the space is nothing short of prime real estate.

The Milwaukee Bucks own the plot, and the Bucks said once demolition is complete on the inside of the arena, they'll move onto the outside.

PHOTO GALLERY

The Bradley Center's demolition is expected to be finished by the summer of 2019.