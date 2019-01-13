× ‘California Strong:’ Brewers players take part in sold-out softball game to aid shooting, wildfire victims

MALIBU, Calif. — Members of the Milwaukee Brewers came together Sunday, Jan. 13 for the “California Strong” Celebrity Softball Game, held in response to the Borderline shooting in Thosand Oaks, California, and the devastating wildfires in Northern and Southern California.

Christian Yelich, Ryan Braun and Mike Moustakas, along with Rams Quarterback Jared Goff, joined forces with the Southeast Ventura County YMCA to create California Strong — to raise money and awareness to support those affected by these tragedies.

The game took place at Pepperdine University, and featured the Brewers players, plus Cleveland Browns Quarterback Baker Mayfield, actors Adam Sandler and Mira Sorvino, among others, and Bob Uecker in the broadcast booth.

Braun and Yelich were among the principal organizers for the sold-out event, along with Mike Attanasio, the son of owner Mark Attanasio.

Donations to the "California Strong" initiative are still being accepted.