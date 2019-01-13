The Beef Lady brings the heat with spicy Asian beef and rice recipe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The cold weather months are a great time to warm up with some spicy food. The Beef Lady, AKA Angela Horkan, stopped by the Fox6 WakeUp studios to share her delicious recipe for spicy Asian beef and rice. This is one dish that definitely brings the heat!

Ingredients

4 beef Tenderloin Steaks, cut 1 inch thick, about 4 to 6 ounces each

2 tablespoons white sesame seeds

2 tablespoons black sesame seeds

2 cups frozen edamame in pods

1/4 cup sliced green onions

2 cups hot cooked brown rice

Dipping Sauce:

1/4 cup hoisin sauce

1 tablespoon water

2 teaspoons distilled white vinegar

1/2 to 2 teaspoons Asian hot sauce (Sriracha sauce)

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350°F. Combine white and black sesame seeds on dinner plate. Press mixture evenly onto steaks. Spray large ovenproof nonstick skillet with cooking spray; heat over medium-high heat. Place beef steaks in skillet and brown 2 minutes. Turn steaks over and place skillet into preheated oven; cook 13 to 18 minutes for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning once. Meanwhile, prepare edamame according to package directions; set aside. Stir green onions into rice. Combine dipping sauce ingredients in small bowl; set aside. Stir green onions into cooked rice. Remove steaks from the oven, let stand 3 to 5 minutes. Serve with rice mixture, edamame and dipping sauce. Cook's Tip: Place steak, rice mixture, edamame and dipping sauce in separate compartments of a bento box as desired.

