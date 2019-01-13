Watch: Every Chicago Bears fan misses during 43-yard field goal challenge

CHICAGO — They came. They kicked. They missed. According to our partners at WGN in Chicago, more than 100 people tried to kick a 43-yard field goal outside Goose Island’s Fulton Street taproom Saturday, Jan. 12 — and each one failed.
According to WGN, it was part of Goose Island’s response to Cody Parkey’s ill-fated goal at the wild-card game Sunday, Jan. 6, featuring the Chicago Bears and the Philadelphia Eagles. Parkey knocked a 43-yard field goal try off the left upright in the closing seconds. The Chicago Bears lost.
Goose Island officials invited “armchair kickers” who thought they could do better -- to give it a shot. Anyone who made a 43-yard goal outside the brewery at 1800 W. Fulton Street on Saturday could win Super Bowl tickets, among other prizes.
Everyone went home empty-handed, WGN reports.