Watch: Every Chicago Bears fan misses during 43-yard field goal challenge

CHICAGO — They came. They kicked. They missed. According to our partners at WGN in Chicago, more than 100 people tried to kick a 43-yard field goal outside Goose Island’s Fulton Street taproom Saturday, Jan. 12 — and each one failed.

According to WGN, it was part of Goose Island’s response to Cody Parkey’s ill-fated goal at the wild-card game Sunday, Jan. 6, featuring the Chicago Bears and the Philadelphia Eagles. Parkey knocked a 43-yard field goal try off the left upright in the closing seconds. The Chicago Bears lost.

Goose Island officials invited “armchair kickers” who thought they could do better -- to give it a shot. Anyone who made a 43-yard goal outside the brewery at 1800 W. Fulton Street on Saturday could win Super Bowl tickets, among other prizes.

Everyone went home empty-handed, WGN reports.

DRUMROLL PLEASE: our first kicker #fieldgoalchallenge pic.twitter.com/4iIBqwxPa6 — Goose Island Beer Co (@GooseIsland) January 12, 2019

Everyone here exploded in cheers once the Eagles fan’s attempt went....poorly. #fieldgoalchallenge pic.twitter.com/bOPD1R1MRR — Ryan Smith (@RyanSmithWriter) January 12, 2019

Recap of @GooseIsland field goal challenge so far pic.twitter.com/aSaZzcsb8X — Madeline Kenney (@madkenney) January 12, 2019

Did anyone else tear up a lil during the breakout singing of the National anthem today before the first kick? We did 🙋🏼‍♀️ #fieldgoalchallenge pic.twitter.com/VfwbimjDZ8 — Goose Island Beer Co (@GooseIsland) January 12, 2019

Field Goal Challenge is a go! https://t.co/16iUIhA0la — Goose Island Beer Co (@GooseIsland) January 12, 2019

No one has made it yet, not even faux Brad Maynard. #fieldgoalchallenge pic.twitter.com/P7IAClNNIA — Ryan Smith (@RyanSmithWriter) January 12, 2019

The first @GooseIsland Challenge field goal kick...in slow motion. 🏈 😂 pic.twitter.com/UwC95ALvxB — Marcus Leshock (@marcusleshock) January 12, 2019

The @GooseIsland #FieldGoalChallenge is over with no winner. That was fun to watch. They should do it every weekend until somebody hits one! 🏈🏈 — Marcus Leshock (@marcusleshock) January 12, 2019

1 hour 15 minutes to go until kickoff. We’ll be live streaming the challenge here on Twitter. #fieldgoalchallenge pic.twitter.com/yyv6JDh9H2 — Goose Island Beer Co (@GooseIsland) January 12, 2019