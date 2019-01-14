‘I did it:” Jake Patterson charged with kidnapping Jayme Closs, killing her parents

BARRON COUNTY — Jake Patterson was charged in Barron County on Monday, Jan. 14 with two counts of first degree intentional homicide, one count of kidnapping and one count of armed burglary. This, in association with the killing of James and Denise Closs and the kidnapping of their daughter, Jayme, on Oct. 15, 2018.

The criminal complaint says Patterson spotted Closs getting on a school bus one day and made up his mind to take her. The complaint says Patterson told investigators he was driving to his job at a cheese factory one day near Almena, Wisconsin, when he stopped behind a school bus and watched Jayme get on. The complaint quotes Patterson as saying when he saw Jayme, “he knew that was the girl he was going to take.”

The complaint says Patterson went to the Closs home twice with the intent of taking Jayme, but was unable to do so because too many people were around before he was able to kidnap her.

Investigators believe Patterson broke into James and Denise Closs’ home near Barron on Oct. 15, blowing the front door open with a shotgun blast. They say he then gunned the couple down and made off with their 13-year-old daughter.

Jayme Closs was missing for nearly three months. Then, on Thursday, Jan. 10, a woman walking her dog in the Town of Gordon was approached by the 13-year-old girl. Jayme Closs begged the woman for help, saying Patterson had been hiding her in a nearby cabin and that she had escaped when he left her alone.

The complaint says minutes after police got Closs to safety, a man matching Patterson’s description was seen driving a red car in the area of the Closs home. Police conducted a traffic stop because the car’s rear tail light was broken and the license plate light was not working either. When the officer approached the car, he asked the driver to identify himself. He said his name was Jake Patterson.” When Patterson was ordered to step out of the vehicle, as he did, Patterson stated, “I know what this is about. I did it.”

In an interview with police, Patterson said he hid Closs under a bed for hours at a time and warned her that “bad things could happen to her” if anyone found her there. The criminal complaint filed Monday says Jayme was forced to go under a bed in Patterson’s remote cabin and that he would stack totes, laundry bins and barbell weights around her so she couldn’t move without him noticing. The complaint says Jayme was kept up to 12 hours at a time with no food, water or bathroom breaks.

The complaint says Jayme escaped Thursday after Patterson made her go under the bed and told her he was going to be gone five or six hours. It says she pushed the bins away, crawled out, put on a pair of his shoes and fled the house.

Patterson is set to make his initial appearance Monday afternoon in Barron County Circuit Court. He will appear via closed circuit video for this instance.

Accounts have been established to help Jayme Closs and her family through this ordeal. Links to those accounts are listed below.

Since Thursday, family of Jayme Closs have shared pictures of the teen with her aunt and her dogs. Jayme appears to be doing well. Her grandfather indicated “she’s doing exceptionally well for what she went through.”