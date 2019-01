MILWAUKEE — It is not something that happens very often — and the Milwaukee Police Department pointed it out on Monday morning, Jan. 14.

There were no shootings in the city for the entire weekend.

The tweet goes on to say, “Let’s continue to make improvements in our city so it can be a safer place to live, work, and raise a family. We are in this together.”