The Who set to light up the stage at Alpine Valley Music Theatre

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 29: (EDITORS NOTE: Image was processed using digital filters) Singer Roger Daltrey (L) and guitarist Pete Townshend of The Who perform on the first night of the band's residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on July 29, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
ELKHORN — The Who is coming to Wisconsin for a concert on Sept. 8. Pete Townsend and Roger Daltrey will light up the stage at Alpine Valley Music Theatre.
Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 24. For Live Nation members, there is a presale that begins at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 23.
There is an overall eight (8) ticket limit for this event.
