× The Who set to light up the stage at Alpine Valley Music Theatre

ELKHORN — The Who is coming to Wisconsin for a concert on Sept. 8. Pete Townsend and Roger Daltrey will light up the stage at Alpine Valley Music Theatre.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 24. For Live Nation members, there is a presale that begins at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 23.

There is an overall eight (8) ticket limit for this event.