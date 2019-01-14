× Wisconsin Humane Society pet food bank available to federal furloughed workers

MILWAUKEE — Government employees and contractors affected by the government shutdown are welcome to use the Wisconsin Humane Society’s Furry Friends Pet Food Bank.

The program is available at the Milwaukee, Ozaukee and Racine Campuses — as long as there is donated food on the shelves.

The Wisconsin Humane Society posted to their Facebook page that supplies are often limited as the program depends on donations from the community, but right now they do have available dog and cat food.

According to the Wisconsin Humane Society, Furry Friends provides support to local families who are going through financial struggles. The goal of the Wisconsin Humane Society is to keep as many pets as possible in the homes with they’re loved, rather than getting surrendered to a shelter simply because their guardian fell on hard times.

To make a donation to the food bank: Donate Dog Food: http://bit.ly/WHSFood Donate Cat Food: http://bit.ly/WHSCFood. Learn more here: http://www.wihumane.org/services/petfoodassistance.aspx