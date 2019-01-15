× ‘Embracing this new asset:’ More than 76,000 riders utilized The Hop in December

MILWAUKEE — More than 76,000 riders utilized The Hop during the streetcar’s first full month of operations, The Hop and City of Milwaukee announced Tuesday, Jan. 15.

According to a news release, the 76,044 total rides during the month represents an average daily ridership of 2,453, up from the 2,297 daily average in Nov. The Dec. growth was fueled in part by increases in early week ridership, with average Monday ridership jumping from 1,357 in November to 1,789 in Dec., and average Tuesday ridership increasing from 1,622 to 1,952 month over month (excluding holidays).

Below is a breakdown of The Hop’s ridership in 2018:

December:

76,044 – Total Rides

2,453 – Average Daily Rides

November:

76,125 – Total Rides

2,297 – Average Daily Rides (Nov. 5-30 only; excludes the 16,409 opening weekend riders)

2018 Totals:

152,169 – Total Rides

2,382 – Average Daily Rides (Excludes opening weekend)

4,882 – Highest single-day total (Saturday, Dec. 15)

“Our ridership numbers show that the city is embracing this new asset, and that people are riding for a wide variety of reasons,” Mayor Tom Barrett said. “We’ve seen some fantastic crowds on weekends as the streetcar attracts business and activity downtown, and we’re also seeing an uptick during the week as more and more riders utilize the system to connect with their jobs, residences and other destinations. The early returns on The Hop have been very encouraging, and we look forward to seeing continued ridership in the year ahead.”

To learn more about The Hop, including schedules of operations and tips for safely sharing our city’s roadways, visit www.thehopmke.com.