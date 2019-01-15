Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRANKSVILLE -- For the third year, the Third Ward is pairing icy temperatures with a wintry avorite -- the popular ice bars! Kasey spent the morning at Art Below Zero in Racine -- where artists are busy carving more than two dozen sculptures.

About Art Below Zero (website)

Excellence in Creativity and Service is an absolute standard at Art Below Zero.

Art Below Zero excels at creating incomparable ice sculptures of distinction and providing impressive service. Let’s collaborate to design an original sculpture of uncompromising beauty to elevate your event, or select from our extensive online gallery of superb ice masterpieces. Every Art Below Zero ice sculpture is meticulously executed to your specifications using both hand sculpting and state-of-the-art CNC computerized technology. Delivery to your location is no obstacle for Art Below Zero. We serve not only Milwaukee, Madison, Lake Geneva, Chicago and the Whole Wide World, but also maintain global alliances to provide you with delivery and tactical assistance anywhere in the world.