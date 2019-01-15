× ‘Jesus forgives me:’ Prosecutors say South Milwaukee man stabbed woman in wheelchair 116 times

SOUTH MILWAUKEE — A South Milwaukee man has been charged in the brutal stabbing of a woman found covered in blood in a wheelchair.

Kehinde Afolayan, 31, faces one count of first degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon.

The fatal stabbing happened on Friday, Jan. 11 near 5th Avenue and Clark Avenue in South Milwaukee.

According to a criminal complaint, police responded to a lower unit at a four-unit apartment building, where they found the 62-year-old female victim lying motionless in her wheelchair — covered in blood, “appeared to be partially disemboweled.”

Meanwhile, the complaint said Afolayan came downstairs “holding a blood-covered white undershirt.” He was arrested.

Arrangements were made to transport the victim to the hospital via Flight for Life, but she passed away before that could happen. An autopsy revealed she suffered 116 stab wounds — 48 to the chest, 50 to the abdomen and 18 to the arms, shoulder and hands.

A bloody knife was found on the floor of the kitchen, the complaint said. The 12-centimeter blade was bent. Another bloody knife with the blade missing was found, and a third was found in the driveway of the house next door.

The complaint said a witness indicated he looked into the victim’s apartment and “saw a man stabbing the victim as she sat in her wheelchair.” He said he knew the suspect as “someone whom, in the past month, he had seen getting the victim’s mail from her mailbox.”

The victim’s son, who lived with the victim, identified Afolayan as “someone who had been living in the apartment since October.” He said early that morning, he woke up to someone yelling in the apartment. The son wasn’t present at the apartment until later that morning, after the stabbing.

The complaint said police were unable to identify the Afolayan because “he was not communicative,” other than “uttering statement such as ‘Jesus forgives me.'”