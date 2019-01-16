2 teens hurt in single-vehicle crash in Muskego; driver taken to hospital via helicopter
MUSKEGO — A 16-year-old driver and her 16-year-old passenger were hurt in a crash in Muskego Wednesday morning, Jan. 16.
It happened around 7:15 a.m. on Woods Road, south of the intersection with Bendingbrae Drive.
The crash involved a single vehicle that left the roadway and struck a driveway culvert.
The driver and passenger were taken to Children’s Hospital — the driver via Flight for Life. Police said they suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
42.903303 -88.115541