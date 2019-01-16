× 2 teens hurt in single-vehicle crash in Muskego; driver taken to hospital via helicopter

MUSKEGO — A 16-year-old driver and her 16-year-old passenger were hurt in a crash in Muskego Wednesday morning, Jan. 16.

It happened around 7:15 a.m. on Woods Road, south of the intersection with Bendingbrae Drive.

The crash involved a single vehicle that left the roadway and struck a driveway culvert.

The driver and passenger were taken to Children’s Hospital — the driver via Flight for Life. Police said they suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.