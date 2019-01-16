‘Challenging retail environment:’ Shopko files for bankruptcy, will close additional 38 stores
GREEN BAY — Wisconsin-based retailer Shopko announced Wednesday, Jan. 16 that they have filed for bankruptcy — and will be closing an additional 38 stores.
According to a news release, the company is seeking to facilitate the restructuring as a result of excess debt and ongoing competitive pressures. The petitions have been filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Nebraska.During the restructuring process, Shopko will continue to operate and serve its customers, vendors, partners and employees.
The news release indicates Shopko has obtained up to $480 million in financing from lenders led by Wells Fargo to help fund and protect its operations during the Chapter 11 process.
“This decision is a difficult, but necessary one,” said Russ Steinhorst, Chief Executive Officer. “In a challenging retail environment, we have had to make some very tough choices, but we are confident that by operating a smaller and more focused store footprint, we will be able to build a stronger Shopko that will better serve our customers, vendors, employees and other stakeholders through this process.”
Shopko released the following information in a press release:
In order to position the Company for future success, Shopko has announced that it will be closing an additional 38 stores, relocating over 20 Optical centers to freestanding locations, and conducting an auction process for its pharmacy business. Throughout this process, all Shopko Optical centers and pharmacies remain open and continue to deliver the high-quality products and services to which its customers are accustomed. All other stores remain open as the Company continues to optimize its store footprint. Parties interested in receiving additional information about the Company’s pharmacy auction process should send inquiries to shopko@hl.com.
Additionally, encouraged by the performance of the four freestanding Optical centers that were opened in 2018, Shopko plans to continue to grow its optical business by opening additional freestanding Optical locations during 2019.
Shopko is also filing customary first day motions that, once approved by the court, will allow the Company to smoothly transition its business into Chapter 11, including, among other things, granting authority to pay wages, salaries, benefits, and pay vendors and suppliers in the ordinary course for authorized goods and services provided on or after the filing date.