'Challenging retail environment:' Shopko files for bankruptcy, will close additional 38 stores

GREEN BAY — Wisconsin-based retailer Shopko announced Wednesday, Jan. 16 that they have filed for bankruptcy — and will be closing an additional 38 stores.

According to a news release, the company is seeking to facilitate the restructuring as a result of excess debt and ongoing competitive pressures. The petitions have been filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Nebraska.During the restructuring process, Shopko will continue to operate and serve its customers, vendors, partners and employees.

The news release indicates Shopko has obtained up to $480 million in financing from lenders led by Wells Fargo to help fund and protect its operations during the Chapter 11 process.

“This decision is a difficult, but necessary one,” said Russ Steinhorst, Chief Executive Officer. “In a challenging retail environment, we have had to make some very tough choices, but we are confident that by operating a smaller and more focused store footprint, we will be able to build a stronger Shopko that will better serve our customers, vendors, employees and other stakeholders through this process.”

