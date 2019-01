× All clear: Semi rollover temporarily shuts down I-43 SB at CTH D in Belgium

OZAUKEE COUNTY — A semi rollover temporarily shut down all lanes on southbound I-43 at CTH D in Belgium Wednesday morning, Jan. 15. Traffic was being rerouted to exit on CTH D and south on either CTH LL or STH 57.

No additional details have been released — including the cause of the crash or if any injuries were sustained.