‘Enchanted Tales Film Series:’ 4 classic Disney movies coming to big screen at select Marcus Theatres

MILWAUKEE — Some Disney classics are coming to Marcus Theatres, and you have the chance to see them on the big screen for just $5!

Four Disney favorites, “The Little Mermaid,” “Lilo & Stitch,” “Tangled” and “Beauty and the Beast” will play at participating locations on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, plus one bonus Monday, from Jan. 25 through Feb. 18.

Showings will take place at 10 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. at the following locations in Wisconsin (southeast Wisconsin locations are bolded):

Bay Park Cinema, Ashwaubenon, 920-497-2453

BistroPlex℠ Southridge, Greendale, 414-448-2972

Cedar Creek Cinema, Rothschild, 715-355-5094

Hillside Cinema, Delafield, 262-646-7302

La Crosse Cinema, 608-788-1212

Majestic Cinema of Brookfield, 262-798-4099

Menomonee Falls Cinema, 262-502-9071

North Shore Cinema, Mequon, 262-241-6181

Oshkosh Cinema, 920-233-1804

Palace Cinema, Sun Prairie, 608-825-9004

Point Cinema, Madison, 608-833-3981

Renaissance Cinema, Sturtevant, 262-884-9253

Ridge Cinema, New Berlin, 262-797-9021

Sheboygan Cinema, 920-459-5122

South Shore Cinema, Oak Creek, 414-768-5961

Valley Grand Cinema, Appleton, 920-831-0431

Below is the viewing schedule for the “Enchanted Tales Film Series:”

Jan. 25-27: “The Little Mermaid” — Rated G (1989)

A rebellious mermaid princess makes a dangerous deal with an evil sea witch in order to meet a human prince on land.

Feb. 1-3: “Lilo & Stich” — Rated PG (2002)

A Hawaiian girl adopts an unusual pet who is actually a notorious extra-terrestrial fugitive.

Feb. 8-10: “Tangled” — Rated PG (2010)

The magically long-haired Rapunzel has spent her entire life in a tower, but once a runaway thief stumbles upon her, she discovers the world — and who she really is — for the first time.

Feb. 14-18: “Beauty and the Beast” — Rated G (1991)

A selfish prince is cursed to become a monster for the rest of his life, unless he learns to fall in love with a beautiful young woman he keeps as his prisoner.

