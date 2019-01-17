Winter weather advisory for Washington, Jefferson Cos. from 6 p.m. Friday through noon Saturday
Winter storm watch issued for much of SE Wis. from 6 p.m. Friday through noon Saturday

Hubble Telescope camera back in action after 1-week shutdown

Posted 12:49 pm, January 17, 2019, by

IN SPACE - MAY 13: In this handout from NASA, the Hubble Space Telescope is grappled to Space Shuttle Atlantis STS-125 by the shuttle's Canadian-built remote manipulator system May 13, 2009 in Space. The space shuttle Atlantis' mission is to overhaul the Hubble Space Telescope in order to extend its working life. (Photo NASA via Getty Images)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The Hubble Space Telescope’s premier camera is back in action, after a shutdown of just over a week.

The Space Telescope Science Institute says the camera resumed observations Thursday. It stopped working Jan. 8.

The wide field camera shut itself down, sensing a problem with voltage levels. It turns out the levels were normal and the readings were bad. The problem was solved after flight controllers reset the telemetry circuits. The repair effort was unaffected by the partial government shutdown; NASA’s satellite operations are considered high priority.

Spacewalking shuttle astronauts installed this camera in 2009. It’s the third and final version of the instrument, and has captured stunning pictures of some of the earliest galaxies.

Hubble — which orbits 350 miles (560 kilometers) above Earth — was launched in 1990.